Police officer arrested for stealing ¥4.1 million from elderly woman’s house

Police in Fussa, Tokyo, have arrested a 35-year-old police officer on suspicion of stealing 4.1 million yen from the home of a woman in her 70s, while he was supposedly investigating an incident.

According to police, Ryota Toshima, a patrol officer in the Ogikubo police department traffic division, came to the woman’s house at around 3:30 p.m. on June 8, Sankei Shimbun reported. He was in uniform and showed the woman his badge and police handbook. He told her he was investigating reports of a window being shattered.

The woman, who lives alone, said Toshima asked to be let in so he could look around. Once inside, he inspected the house and stole the money from the woman’s safe, which wasn’t locked, and 100,000 yen from her handbag.

After Toshima left, the woman noticed her money was missing and contacted police. She said that a man posing as a police officer had stolen her money. However, street surveillance camera footage showed Toshima outside her house.

Police said Toshima, who was arrested on Saturday, has admitted to the charge and quoted him as saying he needed money to pay back debts.

