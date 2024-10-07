Police officer arrested for throwing bicycle at taxi on his way home after drinking

Osaka Prefectural Police have arrested a 28-year-old police sergeant on suspicion of property damage after he threw a bicycle at a passing taxi, damaging its bumper and side mirror.

According to police, Yoshiro Kusakabe, who is assigned to Toyonaka Police Station, has admitted to the allegation, NHK reported. He was drunk at the time and was riding someone else's bike, police said.

Kusakabe is accused of throwing the bicycle at the taxi on a street in Kita Ward at around 3:30 a.m. on Sunday. When the taxi driver got out of the car, Kusakabe fled, but the driver chased after him and apprehended him.

Police said Kusakabe had been on his way home from a drinking party with an acquaintance on Saturday night.

Osaka Prefectural Police spokesperson Hironori Tsugawa said: "This is an absolutely unacceptable act for a police officer and is truly regrettable. We will take strict action based on the results of future investigations."

© Japan Today