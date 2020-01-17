Police officer arrested on drunk driving charge in Okinawa

A 58-year-old police officer was arrested Thursday for allegedly driving while drunk in Okinawa Prefecture, southwestern Japan, police said.

Junichi Yamashiro, an inspector, denied the allegation, saying he believed the effects of earlier drinking had worn off prior to him getting behind the wheel. A breath analysis test, however, registered an alcohol level of roughly seven times Japan's legal limit.

Okinawa police received a call that Yamashiro's vehicle was seen driving on the wrong side of the road in Uruma at around 4:30 p.m. Upon arriving at the scene, police officers saw the inspector walking after having parked his car at a convenience store.

Yamashiro has been on leave from work since mid-October due to illness.

