Police officer arrested on drunk driving charge in Okinawa

NAHA

A 58-year-old police officer was arrested Thursday for allegedly driving while drunk in Okinawa Prefecture, southwestern Japan, police said.

Junichi Yamashiro, an inspector, denied the allegation, saying he believed the effects of earlier drinking had worn off prior to him getting behind the wheel. A breath analysis test, however, registered an alcohol level of roughly seven times Japan's legal limit.

Okinawa police received a call that Yamashiro's vehicle was seen driving on the wrong side of the road in Uruma at around 4:30 p.m. Upon arriving at the scene, police officers saw the inspector walking after having parked his car at a convenience store.

Yamashiro has been on leave from work since mid-October due to illness.

© KYODO

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

Junichi Yamashiro, an inspector, denied the allegation, saying he believed the effects of earlier drinking had worn off prior to him getting behind the wheel. A breath analysis test, however, registered an alcohol level of roughly seven times Japan's legal limit.

Not surprising really! Just glad he didnt hurt anyone! Dude SHOULD be fired!

Not surprising really! Just glad he didnt hurt anyone! Dude SHOULD be fired!

Junichi Yamashiro, an inspector, denied the allegation, saying he believed the effects of earlier drinking had worn off prior to him getting behind the wheel. A breath analysis test, however, registered an alcohol level of roughly seven times Japan's legal limit.

What a load of crap! He is a police inspector and would be fully aware of the effects alcohol in the blood and how long it takes to dissipate from the body. He's just a pathetic liar with a very lame excuse. He should be charged to full extent of the law.

Too bad for him that he’s a regular cop and not a white collar.

Guess the nice bowing and muttering option (for boys only) isn’t on the table? While drunk, do not operate vehicles on public roads! Simple

