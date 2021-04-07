Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Police officer arrested over alleged sexual assault of woman

SAITAMA

Police in Hanyu, Saitama Prefecture, have arrested a 33-year-old police sergeant on suspicion of sexually assaulting a woman in her 20s in a car in the parking lot of a commercial facility.

Police said Takahide Ikeda, who was arrested on Wednesday, has denied the charge, Sankei Shimbun reported. According to the arrest warrant, Ikeda attempted to grope the woman at around noon on April 4.

Police said that Ikeda had previously assisted the victim over another matter at the police station where he is currently assigned.

On the day of the alleged assault, Takeda was off duty and wearing regular clothes. He called the woman's cell phone and asked her to meet him.

