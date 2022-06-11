Police officer arrested over groping incident on train

A 36-year-old police officer has been arrested on suspicion of allegedly groping a 17-year-old high school girl on a train in Kanagawa Prefecture.

According to prefectural police, the incident occurred at around 7:50 a.m. Friday aboard a train between Hon-Atsugi and Ebina stations on the Odakyu line, Kyodo News reported. The suspect, Sumihiko Hirota, who is an assistant inspector, is accused of groping the girl’s left breast. Police said he has denied the charge.

When Hirota and the girl both got off the train at Ebina Station, she grabbed his arm and yelled out “He groped me.” Hirota fled the scene but a police officer who happened to be on the platform chased him and caught him on an escalator.

