Police officer arrested over sex with teenager

Hiroshima prefectural police have arrested a 28-year-old police officer on suspicion of having sex with a 17-year-old girl at his home last year.
According to police, Hiroki Kurihara, a desk sergeant, was arrested in September, Sankei Shimbun reported. On Friday, he was summarily suspended and fined 200,000 yen.
Police said Kurihara took the girl to his apartment where he had sex with her on Dec 4-5. Kurihara told police he thought the girl was 18 at the time and did not know she was 17.
An investigation started in August after police received an anonymous call about the incident.© Japan Today
27 Comments
Login to comment
sakurasuki
Who is that? Is it girl's boyfriend, parent or girl herself?
Cricky
Was he smoking, drinking? Seriously it must take a bizarre recruitment process to become a police officer.
purple_depressed_bacon
Seriously? A suspension and a fine? No freakin' wonder why stuff like this happens so frequently in Japan. The punishment for these crimes are so weak that it doesn't deter would-be perps from committing it. When is Japan going to start taking these crimes seriously and metting out proper, harsh punishments and jailtime? This PoS should have been fired and tossed in prison.
snowymountainhell
Story doesn’t clarify but would be interesting to learn if he met her while on duty?
Mr Kipling
At 17 , in almost every other country in the world this would not have been a crime.
nishikat
If anyone comes from a country/state/province where the age of consent is 16 the comment would be What's the big deal?.
Speed
Who the hell cares? She was 17.
purple_depressed_bacon
The big deal is that as a person of authority, he abused his power and position. Doesn't matter if the age of consent is 16 - a 28 year old should not be having sex with a high schooler.
Monty
Did she go volunteer together with him to his home ir was she forced by him?
Did she also want to have Sex with him or was she forced to?
Probably she was his Girlfriend and later he found a new one and so she got jealous and called the police anoyumus?
Tooooo many open questions.
And yes, she is 17!
LemonCheesecakeFox
I see people comment about "not a big deal, she's 17" and "age of consent 16".
It's even worse...the age of consent in Japan is 13y.
nishikat
New Zealand it's fine. Japan is a crime.
Yrral
He a police, in a position of authority,teachers in the US are routinely prosecuted for this behavior, in Japan, they try to justify it
ETHAN1001
Policemen have sex too. If she was consenting and the age of consent is 16, then there is no crime. Japan needs babies, he has a decent job. If anything, we should encourage them to marry and have three children!!!
¯_( ͡° ͜ʖ ͡°)_/¯ Lets look at solving the bigger problems!
starpunk
He is in a position of authority and he took advantage of a teenager, not an adult. It's her youth he was after, and he is too old to be fooling around with a teenager. He is a pervert. Shame on him, he needs to be kicked out of the force.
'Big deal'? That's way too young. And losing your virginity isn't something anyone should be boasting about in the first place. It doesn't make you a 'better' person.
DNALeri
"Summarily suspended"? Like, fired? Or just temporarily suspended?
Abe234
So long as there was no coercion used, and she didn’t say her age, she looked older, I don’t see any crime.
This “anonymous tip” could be a colleague, the girl herself if he ended the relationship. Women scorned?
Anyway, certainly no crime according to the article.
JerseyDevil
" he was summarily suspended and fined 200,000 yen"
That's it, but hey that's how j land is for them.
kurisupisu
If the age of consent is 16, how is it that the police sergeant was arrested?
Don’t Japanese police know the law?
Daninthepan
17 now but what about last year?
Sanjinosebleed
Complete bollocks! She’s not a minor in any sense of the word!
just say no if she didn’t want to! Maybe a Yak set up??
lolozo79
As always, there is scant information with regards to the circumstances of what happened. Was it consensual ? Was there coercion or blackmail involved ?
The age of consent in Japan is 13. But here's the catch. As a minor, she would have needed her parents' consent. "An anonymous call about the incident" seems to suggest that it was not her parents but most likely the girl herself or a friend who made the call. Perhaps he used her for his own pleasure and then disgarded her ? Legally he did nothing wrong; ethically that may be another matter since what he did may well have been immoral. He can be accused of "leading her astray", but what he did does not justify criminal prosecution. If any other Joe Blog had done what he had, this wouldn't have made the news.
James
Age limit is 18 in Japan as all prefectures have their own laws in place regardless of Japans 13 year old consent law which is redundant however in most cases there are exceptions with near age consent for example a 16 year old and an 18 year old it is ok, but a 28 year old with a 17 year old is illegal and so it should be.
lolozo79
Is this for Hiroshima prefecture ? Is age difference a factor ? I'm talking legally, and not "should be".
englisc aspyrgend
If he is under investigation then yes suspend him pending investigation but to already fine him is to preempt the findings of the investigation and presume guilt.
At 17 the girl could well be dressed and appear older than she actually is, she could have come on to him (girls like sex too and not all are passive), even if he propositioned her it sounds consensual, she may have lied about her age, all of which are guesses as are everyone else’s condemning him out of hand as there is way too little hard information in the article to come to a conclusion to condemn/exonerate him.
Sal Affist
His fine was for being stupid. "I didn't know she was only 17." He is a desk sergeant, which means someone who directs other Police in the performance of their duties. He wasn't clever enough to have a session with her where he told her about fake IDs and then asked for hers to show her the features of her ID card that make it genuine (and learning her age at the same time.) He embarrassed his colleagues and superiors!
lostrune2
He's just confirming her age
Jonathan Prin
How do you confirm your age since there is no ID in Japan ?
So funny.
She says she accepts to have sex and would you file an investigation using police means to ensure that ? Lol.
Some people just don't know what life is.