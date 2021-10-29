Police officer arrested over sex with teenager

Hiroshima prefectural police have arrested a 28-year-old police officer on suspicion of having sex with a 17-year-old girl at his home last year.

According to police, Hiroki Kurihara, a desk sergeant, was arrested in September, Sankei Shimbun reported. On Friday, he was summarily suspended and fined 200,000 yen.

Police said Kurihara took the girl to his apartment where he had sex with her on Dec 4-5. Kurihara told police he thought the girl was 18 at the time and did not know she was 17.

An investigation started in August after police received an anonymous call about the incident.

© Japan Today