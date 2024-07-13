 Japan Today
Image: iStock/Ronstik
crime

Police officer arrested over sexual assault of minor whom he met online

4 Comments
OSAKA

Osaka Prefectural Police have arrested a 26-year-old police officer on suspicion of sexually assaulting a girl under the age of 16, whom he met on social media.

According to police, Kiyotaka Edakawa, a police officer in Takaishi, is accused of having non-consensual sex with the girl, knowing that she was under the age of 16, in a car in the parking lot of a commercial facility on the morning of June 16, Sankei Shimbun reported. Police said Edakawa first contacted the girl on a social networking site (SNS) earlier this year and that they had met several times prior to June 16.

Police said Edagawa, who was arrested on Friday, lied about his occupation when he was with the girl, telling her he worked in the construction industry.

The alleged sexual assault came to light in late June when the girl told her family what had happened. Her family contacted police to file a complaint.

Hironori Tsugawa, head of the Osaka Prefectural Police Inspection Office, said: ”This is an unspeakable act for a police officer and is truly regrettable. We will take strict action based on the results of the investigation.”

4 Comments
Here’s me thinking that there was sort of a higher standard when becoming a cop?

Obviously not…

-1 ( +1 / -2 )

To serve and to protect, really?

1 ( +1 / -0 )

These types of things are to be expected considering the amount of time teenagers spend on social media especially Line Voom! The videos uploaded by many of them is just beyond believe!!!

0 ( +0 / -0 )

She was underage.

That's the offence.

Cant consent to sex if under age.

In reality, she may have consented at the time...but because of her age she is prevented from being able to consent.

I look forward to Yubaru's take lol not really.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

