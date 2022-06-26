Police officer arrested over theft of money from changing room at pub

Police in Tokyo have arrested a 27-year-old police officer on suspicion of stealing 38,500 yen in cash from several wallets in the employee changing room of an izakaya (Japanese pub) in Nakano Ward.

According to police, the theft occurred on Saturday. The officer, Atsushi Noguchi, who is assigned to Tsukiji Police Station, has admitted to the charge, Kyodo News quoted police as saying.

Police said Noguchi, who was off duty, attended a social gathering with eight colleagues at an izakaya at around 11 a.m. At around 3 p.m., Noguchi and four colleagues left and went to the izakaya in Nakano Ward.

Just before 5 p.m., an izakaya employee noticed that cash was missing from his wallet in the changing room. The manager called the police. When police arrived, Noguchi was still at the pub and reportedly heavily intoxicated at the time. Police said one of the employees saw Noguchi leave the changing room.

Police said Noguchi told them he entered the izakaya’s changing room, which was unlocked, between 3:45 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. and stole money from wallets belonging to four employees.

