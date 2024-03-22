Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Police officer busted for stealing women’s underwear from several residences

TOKYO

The Tokyo Metropolitan Police Department on Friday suspended a 44-year-old police sergeant for three months for stealing women’s underwear from homes and apartments in Tokyo's Edogawa Ward.

The officer, Kensuke Tsunoda, who was assigned to Ushigome Police Station, resigned on the same day, Kyodo News reported. Police said he faces theft charges.

According to police, Tsunoda stole underwear from the first floor of one house and the first floor balconies of two apartments in Edogawa Ward between Feb 25 and Feb 27. He was caught stealing underwear drying on the balcony of another first-floor apartment on Feb 29 by the resident.

Police said dozens of items of women’s underwear were found in Tsunoda’s locker at the police station.

Police said Tsunoda admitted to the allegation and said he had been stealing women’s underwear for some time because it turned him on.

A spokesperson for the Tokyo Metropolitan Police Department said, “His behavior was unbecoming of a police officer and we will strive to prevent this sort of incident from happening again.”

C'ya creep

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Hahaha - he actually brought the evidence inside the police station?!

Why not steal the panties from other police officers while at it?! Lol

0 ( +0 / -0 )

