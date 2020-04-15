Police officer fired for bag-snatching

The Tokyo Metropolitan Police Department has fired a 29-year-old police sergeant for snatching the bag of a woman as she walked along a street in Tokyo.

Police said the officer, who worked in the Human Resources Department, has admitted to the charge and said he was in debt from playing at pachinko parlors.

According to police, the unnamed suspect approached the woman from behind in Tokyo’s Fuchu City on the night of Feb 4. He snatched her bag containing about 40,000 yen in cash.

In March, he was arrested for theft; however, criminal charges were later dropped by the prosecutors. His disciplinary dismissal was announced on Tuesday.

