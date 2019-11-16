Police officer found to be sex worker after leaving her gun in public restroom

Hyogo Prefectural Police say that an unnamed sergeant voluntarily resigned after it was discovered that she had engaged in the sex industry in a kind of call-girl service known as “delivery health,” where women are dispatched to a location of the client’s choosing.
It is reported that between May and September of this year she worked part-time as a sex worker on holidays and days when she finished early. She is said to have worked 20 shifts, earning 300,000 yen each time, which the 27-year-old used on luxuries such as going to restaurants.
However, all this side-work must have overwhelmed the sergeant, because on Sept 29, she had left her belt, complete with handcuffs and loaded handgun, in a public restroom in Aioi Station, Aioi City. An hour and a half later, the weapon was found unused by a commuter who turned it in to the station.
It wasn’t until the subsequent internal investigation that the officer’s moonlighting came to light. The Local Public Service Act prohibits government employees from taking second jobs… probably because it can lead to guns getting left around. Also, because in this case the job was quasi-prostitution, her work violated the rule against “disreputable behavior” by civil servants.
The Hyogo Prefectural Police took a series of measures including a one-month suspension of the officer in question. However, on the same day as the announcement she is said to have handed over her badge and gun permanently, assuming she remembered where they were at the time.
Although this was a salacious scandal of sex and guns, netizens were surprisingly sober in their comments — for the most part.
“I wonder if she was really paying off some kind of debt.”
“It’s a shame police officers aren’t making enough money. Their job is hard, and they should earn a lot.”
“It’s a very serious incident, but really strange too.”
“Proper gun handling should be any officer’s ‘second job.'”
“Do you think she at least tried to say she was deep undercover? I mean, I would have at least tried it.”
“Wow, living on both sides of the law.”
“On the bright side, this could be the start of a very lucrative adult video career.”
While embarrassing for all involved, at least no one was hurt by the abandoned gun.
Sources: Kobe Shimbun Next, Kyodo News, Hachima Kiko
Read more stories from SoraNews24.
-- Police officer arrested for repeatedly clogging women’s toilets, watching them get upset about it
-- Kumamoto Police sergeant reprimanded for making officers eat spicy instant noodles
-- Police officer caught smelling coworker’s shoes, Department: “sniffing shoes is not illegal”
- External Link
- https://soranews24.com/2019/10/21/police-officer-found-to-be-sex-worker-after-leaving-her-gun-in-a-public-restroom/
3 Comments
Login to comment
daito_hak
Nope, providing sex in exchange for money is called prostitution. There isn't such thing like quasi-prostitution because she was not providing quasi-sex.
No Business
So she earned 6,000,000 in total. How many penises is that?
Disillusioned
There is nothing 'quasi' about it. This is where Japanese sex laws get very gray. Paying a woman for a date is not prostitution regardless of what happens on the date. It must be a pre-arrange sexual encounter to be deemed prostitution. This is a tradition that goes way back to when there were thousands of 'geisha' all over Japan. This is also how so many teenage girls end up in love hotels with older men. They are on a paid date and get slipped a few more maan for 'extra' services. However, it is not prostitution.
Toshihiro
I'm going to go out on a limb and say that everyone has their needs and I won't judge them for taking any kind of job to get by, at least they're getting after it. I hope she manages to keep her day job so she won't be forced to go full time on her part time job. Sad times we're in
Bugle Boy of Company B
Wow! How long is a shift? Or, rather, how many clients is that?? Or how much are these guys paying?? Why is she still a cop? That's awesome money! Can I sign up?
So many questions!!
nandakandamanda
The translation seems to be in error. She earned 300,000 yen 'during that time', not each time.
警察が経緯などを調査していたところ、ことし５月から９月の間、勤務時間外に大阪市内の風俗店で働き、およそ30万円の収入を得ていたことが分かったということです。
https://www3.nhk.or.jp/news/html/20191018/k10012139031000.html