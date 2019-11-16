Police officer found to be sex worker after leaving her gun in public restroom

Hyogo Prefectural Police say that an unnamed sergeant voluntarily resigned after it was discovered that she had engaged in the sex industry in a kind of call-girl service known as “delivery health,” where women are dispatched to a location of the client’s choosing.

It is reported that between May and September of this year she worked part-time as a sex worker on holidays and days when she finished early. She is said to have worked 20 shifts, earning 300,000 yen each time, which the 27-year-old used on luxuries such as going to restaurants.

However, all this side-work must have overwhelmed the sergeant, because on Sept 29, she had left her belt, complete with handcuffs and loaded handgun, in a public restroom in Aioi Station, Aioi City. An hour and a half later, the weapon was found unused by a commuter who turned it in to the station.

It wasn’t until the subsequent internal investigation that the officer’s moonlighting came to light. The Local Public Service Act prohibits government employees from taking second jobs… probably because it can lead to guns getting left around. Also, because in this case the job was quasi-prostitution, her work violated the rule against “disreputable behavior” by civil servants.

The Hyogo Prefectural Police took a series of measures including a one-month suspension of the officer in question. However, on the same day as the announcement she is said to have handed over her badge and gun permanently, assuming she remembered where they were at the time.

Although this was a salacious scandal of sex and guns, netizens were surprisingly sober in their comments — for the most part.

“I wonder if she was really paying off some kind of debt.”

“It’s a shame police officers aren’t making enough money. Their job is hard, and they should earn a lot.”

“It’s a very serious incident, but really strange too.”

“Proper gun handling should be any officer’s ‘second job.'”

“Do you think she at least tried to say she was deep undercover? I mean, I would have at least tried it.”

“Wow, living on both sides of the law.”

“On the bright side, this could be the start of a very lucrative adult video career.”

While embarrassing for all involved, at least no one was hurt by the abandoned gun.

Sources: Kobe Shimbun Next, Kyodo News, Hachima Kiko

Read more stories from SoraNews24.

-- Police officer arrested for repeatedly clogging women’s toilets, watching them get upset about it

-- Kumamoto Police sergeant reprimanded for making officers eat spicy instant noodles

-- Police officer caught smelling coworker’s shoes, Department: “sniffing shoes is not illegal”

External Link

https://soranews24.com/2019/10/21/police-officer-found-to-be-sex-worker-after-leaving-her-gun-in-a-public-restroom/

© SoraNews24