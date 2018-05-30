Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Police officer hit with metal pipe in Nagano Pref; suspect flees

NAGANO

Police in Ueda, Nagano Prefecture, are searching for a man who hit a 26-year-old male police officer with a metal pipe on Tuesday.

According to police, the incident occurred just before 3:30 p.m. in front of a supermarket in Midorigaoka, Fuji TV reported. The police officer, who was walking on patrol, was hit several times from behind by the man who dropped the pipe and then ran.

The suspect is described as being about 170 cos tall, in his late 40s or 50s, was wearing glasses and dressed in a green jogging suit.  

The officer suffered a head injury but is in a stable condition, police said.

