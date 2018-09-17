Police officer in koban stabbed to death in Sendai; attacker shot dead

A police box in Sendai, Miyagi Prefecture, where an officer was fatally stabbed by a man earlier in the day

A 33-year-old police officer was stabbed to death in a koban (police box) in Sendai, Miyagi Prefecture, early Wednesday. The attacker was shot dead by another officer in the koban.

The dead officer was identified as Hiroaki Seino, police said.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 4 a.m. at the koban in Higashi-Sendai, Miyagino Ward, Fuji TV reported. The attacker had visited the police box to hand in lost cash while Seino and a police sergeant, 47, were on duty. After the sergeant moved to a different room, he heard shouting and fighting. When he went back to see what was going on, he saw his colleague bleeding from a stab wound, collapsed on the floor with his attacker. When the suspect, wielding a knife and a model gun, stood up, the sergeant ordered him to stand still and drop his weapons. Instead, he approached the sergeant who fired three shots at him.

Seino and his attacker were taken to hospital where they were pronounced dead.

