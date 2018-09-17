Newsletter Signup Register / Login
A police box in Sendai, Miyagi Prefecture, where an officer was fatally stabbed by a man earlier in the day Photo: KYODO
crime

Police officer in koban stabbed to death in Sendai; attacker shot dead

0 Comments
SENDAI

A 33-year-old police officer was stabbed to death in a koban (police box) in Sendai, Miyagi Prefecture, early Wednesday. The attacker was shot dead by another officer in the koban.

The dead officer was identified as Hiroaki Seino, police said.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 4 a.m. at the koban in Higashi-Sendai, Miyagino Ward, Fuji TV reported. The attacker had visited the police box to hand in lost cash while Seino and a police sergeant, 47, were on duty. After the sergeant moved to a different room, he heard shouting and fighting. When he went back to see what was going on, he saw his colleague bleeding from a stab wound, collapsed on the floor with his attacker. When the suspect, wielding a knife and a model gun, stood up, the sergeant ordered him to stand still and drop his weapons. Instead, he approached the sergeant who fired three shots at him.

Seino and his attacker were taken to hospital where they were pronounced dead.

© Japan Today

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

1 Year to Go – don’t miss out!

Rugby World Cup 2019™ Official Hospitality packages

Rugby World Cup 2019™ Official Hospitality packages are selling out fast, secure your place now.

Buy Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

Get a free soft drink!

Guzman y Gomez Shinagawa

Offer

30% Off Haircut For You and a Friend

TONI & GUY Harajuku Salon

2018 Top Jobs in Japan Week 38

GaijinPot Blog

LGBT

3 Gay Bars in Fukuoka City

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

A Slice of Life in Nerima, The Tokyo Neighborhood You Probably Don’t Know

Savvy Tokyo

Hot springs

Shibu Onsen

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

30% off a Haircut & Straight Perm

TONI & GUY Aoyama Salon

Offer

Enjoy 10% off your bill!

Max Brenner Chocolate Bar Hiroo

Lifestyle

Letters From Japan: “Is There Anything At Japanese Drugstores That Can Help Me Conceive?”

Savvy Tokyo

I had a Japanese virtual assistant for a week and here’s what happened

GaijinPot Blog

5 Netflix and Hulu Shows That are Good to Watch and Great for Learning Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a complimentary welcome drink!

Apollo