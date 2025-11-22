 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Police officer nabbed for taking voyeuristic images; 6th Shizuoka officer to be arrested this year

0 Comments
SHIZUOKA

Shizuoka Prefectural Police have arrested a 36-year-old police sergeant on suspicion of taking voyeuristic images up a teenage girl's skirt at JR Fujieda Station in Fujieda City.

He is the sixth prefectural police officer to be arrested this year, the highest number in the past 10 years, police said.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 6 p.m. on Friday, NTV reported. Police said Munefumi Yasunaga, who is assigned to the Prefectural Police Traffic Department, is accused of pointing his smartphone up the girl’s skirt on an escalator.

A witness to the suspicious behavior called out to Yasunaga, and then alerted station staff. Yasunaga was on his way home from work and did not know the victim.

Police said Yasunaga has admitted to the charges, saying, "I took the images secretly because I wanted to see her underwear."

© Japan Today

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

How to Buy a Home in Japan as a Foreigner

Learn how to buy a home in Japan, including market trends, property buying procedures, and financing. The webinar will be held on December 13, 2025, from 11AM to 12PM (Japan Standard Time).

Register Today

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Crime

10 Dangerous Things You Shouldn’t Do in Japan (And Why)

GaijinPot Blog