Police officer nabbed for taking voyeuristic images; 6th Shizuoka officer to be arrested this year

Shizuoka Prefectural Police have arrested a 36-year-old police sergeant on suspicion of taking voyeuristic images up a teenage girl's skirt at JR Fujieda Station in Fujieda City.

He is the sixth prefectural police officer to be arrested this year, the highest number in the past 10 years, police said.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 6 p.m. on Friday, NTV reported. Police said Munefumi Yasunaga, who is assigned to the Prefectural Police Traffic Department, is accused of pointing his smartphone up the girl’s skirt on an escalator.

A witness to the suspicious behavior called out to Yasunaga, and then alerted station staff. Yasunaga was on his way home from work and did not know the victim.

Police said Yasunaga has admitted to the charges, saying, "I took the images secretly because I wanted to see her underwear."

