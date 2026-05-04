Police officer seriously injured after being dragged by car

Police in Shibukawa, Gunma Prefecture, have arrested 64-year-old man on suspicion of attempted murder after he dragged a police officer with his car.

The incident occurred at around 1:45 p.m. Monday, TV Asahi reported. Police received an emergency call from a passerby, reporting that "a police officer appears to have been hit and run over." Police and emergency personnel found the officer lying on the road.

According to police, the officer is Takeshi Ueda, 46, who was enforcing traffic violations. He attempted to stop a car that had ignored a stop sign. When the driver started to drive away, his car dragged Ueda for approximately 125 meters before the officer fell to the ground. The car kept going.

Ueda sustained serious injuries, including a fractured skull, police said.

The driver of the car, Tadashi Jinbo, who is from Takasaki City, Gunma Prefecture, turned himself in at a police station at around 9:30 p.m. Monday.

Police said he has denied any intent to kill or injure the officer. Police are investigating the circumstances of the incident and why Jinbo fled from the officer in the first place.

© Japan Today