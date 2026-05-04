 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Police officer seriously injured after being dragged by car

0 Comments
GUNMA

Police in Shibukawa, Gunma Prefecture, have arrested 64-year-old man on suspicion of attempted murder after he dragged a police officer with his car.

The incident occurred at around 1:45 p.m. Monday, TV Asahi reported. Police received an emergency call from a passerby, reporting that "a police officer appears to have been hit and run over." Police and emergency personnel found the officer lying on the road.

According to police, the officer is Takeshi Ueda, 46, who was enforcing traffic violations. He attempted to stop a car that had ignored a stop sign. When the driver started to drive away, his car dragged Ueda for approximately 125 meters before the officer fell to the ground. The car kept going.

Ueda sustained serious injuries, including a fractured skull, police said.

The driver of the car, Tadashi Jinbo, who is from Takasaki City, Gunma Prefecture, turned himself in at a police station at around 9:30 p.m. Monday.

Police said he has denied any intent to kill or injure the officer. Police are investigating the circumstances of the incident and why Jinbo fled from the officer in the first place.

© Japan Today

©2026 GPlusMedia Inc.

Celebrating Japan’s Creative Power

Highlights from the CJPF Award Ceremony

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Crime

10 Dangerous Things You Shouldn’t Do in Japan (And Why)

GaijinPot Blog