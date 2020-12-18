Police officer shoots knife-wielding man dead in Niigata

A police officer fatally shot a man armed with a knife during a confrontation at the man's house in Niigata on Friday night, police said.
The officer fired his pistol once, hitting the 37-year-old in his chest at around 8:50 p.m. The man was pronounced dead at a hospital about two hours later.
In Japan, a country with strict gun control, it is relatively rare for a police officer to fatally shoot a suspect, particularly one who is not carrying a firearm.
Hiroaki Shimizu, head of the personnel and training department of the Niigata prefectural police, said the use of a handgun was appropriate in this case, although it is regrettable that the man died.
According to the police, three officers were dispatched to the residence after receiving a call about a mentally unstable man, the caller's brother, who was holding a knife.
The three saw the armed man in the entryway of the house. They drew their handguns on him and warned him to drop the weapon.
But the man pointed the knife blade at the police and advanced to within about 2 meters of the officers, whereupon one of them fired.© KYODO
simon g
one way of treating mental illness I guess.
over use of force i'd think.
tasers?
englisc aspyrgend
Depending but tasers do not always stop a person, drugs or adrenaline can override it. Sounds like he didn’t give them much of a choice, still regrettable he died.
sakurasuki
Especially these days, so many non-lethal way that can be used. For example taser and many other things that available but they just prefer not to use it.
Hokkaidoboy
Certainly no winners in this case. A disturbed person dead and the life of a probably decent man ruined for having taken a life.
sensei258
Absolutely Justified under the circumstances. Seems like suicide by cop.
Yubaru
JP's dont carry tasers or stun guns. They have their aluminum collapsible batons, and their 38 cal, Nambu pistols. Their SAT or SWAT carry heavier weaponry.
Dee
I'm sure the officers were wearing vest. Aiming for the leg within 2 meters would have been possible, but of course police officers train like soldiers aiming only for center mass.
yoshisan88
Australian police has taser and pepper spray but they do have problems. Some offenders high on drugs cannot be stopped by them. On the other hand, there are cases which people get tasered and then dies. One rare case I saw on TV a woman was tasered but the police accidentally shot the taser at her eye and she lost an eyeball. There is no follow up on that story but I believe she gets compensation.
By the way I read from some manga (I know it is not a reliable source) that the first shot of a Japanese police pistol is blank. Is this true or just make up stuff?
tooheysnew
Too many people here been watching too many Hollywood movies.
‘Shoot him in the leg, in the arm !’
if some crazy guy with a knife is coming at you, you shoot to stop him, saving your life & maybe other people’s lives too
Realization
"the man pointed the knife blade at the police and advanced to within about 2 meters of the officers, whereupon one of them fired."
Q:
Why don't the officer could not shot leg or arms???
Why he shot to chest?
Why 3 officers can't tactically down the a man armed with a knife?
Is there lack of Training?
Anthony 55
Eeto...maku my day.