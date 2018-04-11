Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Police officer shot dead in koban; 19-year-old colleague detained

4 Comments
OTSU

A police sergeant was shot to death at a police box in western Japan on Wednesday, with a fellow officer detained as the suspect, police said.

The 41-year-old sergeant, Akira Imoto, was found collapsed and bleeding from his head and back around 8:45 p.m. at the police box in front of JR Kawase Station in Hikone, Shiga Prefecture, they said. He was later pronounced dead at a hospital.

At around 1:35 a.m. on Thursday, police detained the 19-year-old officer who had been on duty with the sergeant and went missing after the incident in the neighboring town of Aisho. He is suspected of murdering Imoto.

Imoto is believed to have been shot from behind as he was found in a seated position in a chair with his upper body slumped forward over a desk. He was still wearing his pistol, which showed no signs of having been used.

The 19-year-old was hired in April of last year and posted beginning this January at Hikone Police Station which oversees the police box in front of the Kawase Station. The police box is run by three officers, with Imoto and the junior officer having been on duty on Wednesday.

The police suspect that the 19-year-old used a police car that was discovered in a paddy field in Aisho shortly before Imoto was found shot.

© KYODO

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

Pocket Shelter App

Download now!

Learn More

4 Comments
Login to comment

Want to bet he was bullied by the now-deceased officer

2 ( +2 / -0 )

Surely they wouldn't allow such a young PO access to guns? But, I suppose they have to. I don't know if regular psych evaluations and monitoring of training and mentoring are a thing. Cleo will know.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Without a doubt there is a hell of a lot more information regarding this story and why this happened, but I just have to agree with Michael Jackson here.....I'd take that bet about bullying being an excuse.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Well it's either that or something that will be deleted if I mention it

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

Free Blow Dry or 10-min Head Spa 

TONI & GUY Harajuku Jingumae Salon

Food and Drink

Menbakaichidai Fire Ramen

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a complimentary welcome drink!

Longrain

Win ¥1,000,000 to Help Grow Your Business in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Win a ¥3000 Dinner in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Apr 14-15

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Free Blow Dry or 10-min Head Spa

TONI & GUY Harajuku Salon

Offer

Free 1/2 pint for first timers!

What the Dickens!

Temples

Myoryu-ji Temple (Ninjadera)

GaijinPot Travel

Organic Lifestyle

SHELLISTA – From the Sea to Your Home

Insight Japan Today

Lifestyle

Wabi-Sabi: The Japanese Philosophy Of Embracing Imperfectionism

Savvy Tokyo

Fall Off the Beaten Path: A Weekend Getaway to Sakunami Onsen

GaijinPot Blog