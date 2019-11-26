Police officer who drove car that hit, killed 5-year-old boy to be indicted

Police in Tokyo said Tuesday that a 51-year-old police officer will be indicted for reckless driving resulting in death after the car he was driving hit a five-year-old boy in August. The boy died on Sept 13.

According to police, the incident occurred on Aug 18 as the boy was crossing a street in front of JR Yotsuya Station in Chiyoda Ward while the green pedestrian signal was showing, Fuji TV reported. He suffered severe head injuries and remained in a coma until his death.

The police sergeant was on his way to conduct a drug test on a suspect. He drove through a red light, with its siren sounding, at a speed of about 40 kilometers per hour. He was quoted as saying that he saw all the other pedestrians move off the crossing but did not see the boy.

© Japan Today