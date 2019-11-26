Police officer who drove car that hit, killed 5-year-old boy to be indicted

Police in Tokyo said Tuesday that a 51-year-old police officer will be indicted for reckless driving resulting in death after the car he was driving hit a five-year-old boy in August. The boy died on Sept 13.
According to police, the incident occurred on Aug 18 as the boy was crossing a street in front of JR Yotsuya Station in Chiyoda Ward while the green pedestrian signal was showing, Fuji TV reported. He suffered severe head injuries and remained in a coma until his death.
The police sergeant was on his way to conduct a drug test on a suspect. He drove through a red light, with its siren sounding, at a speed of about 40 kilometers per hour. He was quoted as saying that he saw all the other pedestrians move off the crossing but did not see the boy.© Japan Today
Stewart Gale
Good.
There is absolutely no need for the officer to drive as if attending an emergency when on his way to perform a drug test on someone in custody.
The senior officer who was sat next to him is lucky not to face any punishment, I’m sure he encouraged the officer to hurry up.