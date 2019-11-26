Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Police officer who drove car that hit, killed 5-year-old boy to be indicted

0 Comments
TOKYO

Police in Tokyo said Tuesday that a 51-year-old police officer will be indicted for reckless driving resulting in death after the car he was driving hit a five-year-old boy in August. The boy died on Sept 13.

According to police, the incident occurred on Aug 18 as the boy was crossing a street in front of JR Yotsuya Station in Chiyoda Ward while the green pedestrian signal was showing, Fuji TV reported. He suffered severe head injuries and remained in a coma until his death.

The police sergeant was on his way to conduct a drug test on a suspect. He drove through a red light, with its siren sounding, at a speed of about 40 kilometers per hour. He was quoted as saying that he saw all the other pedestrians move off the crossing but did not see the boy.

© Japan Today

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

0 Comments
Login to comment

Good.

There is absolutely no need for the officer to drive as if attending an emergency when on his way to perform a drug test on someone in custody.

The senior officer who was sat next to him is lucky not to face any punishment, I’m sure he encouraged the officer to hurry up.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Outdoors

Akame 48 Waterfalls

GaijinPot Travel

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Nov 30-Dec 1

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

2019 Top Jobs in Japan Week 48

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Nov. 23-24

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Tweet of the Week #56: How to Make Japanese Junk Food Healthy

GaijinPot Blog

How to Get an English Teaching Job in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

8 Heartwarming Japanese Books To Read This Winter

Savvy Tokyo