Police, parents renew appeal for help in solving disappearance of 4-year-old girl in 1996

On Saturday, as families in Japan celebrated Tanabata (Star Festival) — commemorating the reunion of two lovers who have to cross galaxies to be with each other only for one single night each year -- the parents of Yukari Yokoyama were passing out leaflets in hopes of receiving any information that would help locate their daughter, who was abducted from a pachinko parlor in Ota, Gunma Prefecture, on July 7, 1996.

Joined by Gunma prefectural police officers and about 70 volunteers, Yukari’s parents passed out 2,000 leaflets in front of a shopping center in Ota City, Sankei Shimbun reported.

Yukari's father’s Yasuo, 51, told reporters: “I feel pain that I’ve been unable to find my daughter for 22 years. I still ask myself every day why I went to the pachinko parlor that day. There has never been anything as heart-breaking for me. I ask for your cooperation.”

Yukari vanished from the pachinko parlor after wandering off from her father. Police said their only lead is surveillance camera footage of a man wearing sunglasses and a cap walking up and down the aisles of the pachinko parlor without playing for about 15 minutes. At one point, the man is seen talking to Yukari. However, police have yet to locate him.

Ota police chief Morio Sunaga said: “We will continue pursuing our investigation. We ask that anyone with information please come forward.”

Police said they have received more than 3,900 calls from the public since 1996 but none have turned up any solid leads. Police have also released an artist's sketch of how Yukari might look now, if she is still alive.

Yukari’s mother Mitsuko said in a statement: "There is not a day that has passed without me thinking about why we have no trace of her whereabouts. When I think about the years that have passed, I just can't stop questioning why (she is still missing). We have written our wish on Tanabata slips many times over the past years, but our wish has not come true. Since that day, I have never thought of Tanabata (July 7) as a beautiful day.”

Anyone with any information that might help police is asked to call 0276-33-0110.

