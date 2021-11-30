Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Police question 2 men over assault and robbery of woman in Sapporo

0 Comments
SAPPORO

Police in Sapporo, Hokkaido, are questioning two men on suspicion of assaulting and robbing a woman early Monday morning. The woman, who is in her 20s, was punched in the face by two men before her bag was stolen.

According to police reports, the incident occurred just past 5 a.m. as the woman was walking alone on a sidewalk. She told police she was approached by a man from in front, who held and punched her several times in the face, local media reported. The suspect then fled with her bag. 

Police said the woman suffered minor injuries, including a bloody nose.

The woman reported that two men were involved in the theft and fled the scene in a black vehicle. The men being questioned have denied any involvement in the incident.

© Japan Today

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Tweet of the Week #157: Back To Office Blues

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For Nov. 29-Dec. 5

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Sharpen Up: Hone Your Knowledge of Japanese Cooking Knives

GaijinPot Blog

School Events

2021 Winter Events at Laurus International School

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Exploring Japan through kid’s games

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Japan’s Best Autumn Spots to Avoid the Crowds

GaijinPot Blog

Ask Hilary

Letters from Japan: ‘Are Our Relationships Okay?’

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

5 Foreign Culture Theme Parks In Japan You Must Visit

GaijinPot Blog

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 47

GaijinPot Blog

How to Organize Your Tiny Japanese Kitchen

GaijinPot Blog

Families

Kid-Friendly Japanese Food

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For November 22-28

Savvy Tokyo