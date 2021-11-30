Police question 2 men over assault and robbery of woman in Sapporo

Police in Sapporo, Hokkaido, are questioning two men on suspicion of assaulting and robbing a woman early Monday morning. The woman, who is in her 20s, was punched in the face by two men before her bag was stolen.

According to police reports, the incident occurred just past 5 a.m. as the woman was walking alone on a sidewalk. She told police she was approached by a man from in front, who held and punched her several times in the face, local media reported. The suspect then fled with her bag.

Police said the woman suffered minor injuries, including a bloody nose.

The woman reported that two men were involved in the theft and fled the scene in a black vehicle. The men being questioned have denied any involvement in the incident.

