crime

Police question daughter of 71-year-old woman found dead in Osaka hotel

OSAKA

Police in Izumiotsu, Osaka Prefecture, said on Wednesday they were questioning the 38-year-old daughter of a 71-year-old woman who was found dead in a hotel room.

Police said they received an emergency phone call at around 5 p.m. Tuesday from a woman saying that her mother had died in the hotel where they were staying, Kyodo News reported. The mother, who was in a state of cardiopulmonary arrest, was rushed to hospital where she was pronounced dead on arrival.

Police said her second-oldest daughter, who was in the hotel room when they arrived, told them that she had beaten her mother with a plastic bottle and jar during an argument.

According to police reports, the deceased woman has been identified as Ryoko Horio from Osaka Prefecture’s Kishiwada City. She was at the hotel to meet her two daughters, including her third daughter, 34, to discuss some family troubles. It was the third daughter who contacted the police.

