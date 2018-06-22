Police questioning driver after 9-year-old girl hit, killed by car

Police in Tama, Tokyo, said Saturday they are questioning a 67-year-old woman after the car she was driving hit and killed a 9-year-old girl.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 4:30 p.m. Friday on a narrow road, Fuji TV reported. Police said the girl, An Aoki, was hit at a spot where there is no crossing.

The woman driving the car stopped, while a witness called 110. The girl was taken to hospital where she died about two hours later.

Police said the woman faces a possible charge of reckless driving resulting in death.

