Police raid construction firm over deadly fire in Tokyo

Police raided the offices of a construction firm Tuesday on suspicion of failing to take appropriate measures to prevent a fire at one of its building sites in suburban Tokyo last month that caused five deaths and numerous injuries.

The company, Hazama Ando Corp, released a comment saying it will "fully cooperate" with the investigation into the cause of the fire that broke out on the afternoon of July 26 in the city of Tama.

About 320 people had been working on the seven-story structure, three stories above ground and four underground.

According to the Metropolitan Police Department, a worker was using a gas torch to cut a steel frame on the third basement level when a spark caused insulation material used in the ceiling of the floor below to catch fire.

Five people apparently burned to death and another 40 were taken to a hospital, 26 of whom required hospitalization for respiratory tract burns or carbon monoxide poisoning.

The insulation material was a flammable type of urethane, despite the original plans calling for a fire-retardant version, the police said. Workers said the fire broke out despite their putting out sparks with water and laying out sheets to cover the vicinity.

© KYODO