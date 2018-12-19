Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Employees of Osho Food Service Co offer prayers at the site where company president Takayuki Ohigashii was was shot dead five years ago in Kyoto. Photo: KYODO
crime

Police renew appeal for help over murder of 'gyoza king,' shot dead in Kyoto in 2013

9 Comments
KYOTO

Police in Kyoto on Wednesday renewed their appeal for help from the public over the murder of the president of a gyoza restaurant chain who was shot dead five years ago.

Takayuki Ohigashi, 72, was found bleeding and unconscious in a parking lot in front of the headquarters of his company, Osho Food Service Co, at around 7 a.m. on Dec 19, 2013.

He was bleeding from at least three wounds, with spent cartridges left at the site, and died later in hospital.

Ohigashi was president of the Gyoza no Osho (King of Gyoza) chain, operating more than 650 restaurants throughout Japan, as well as a handful abroad. He was reputed to be a popular businessman who turned around the once-struggling restaurant chain.

On Wednesday morning, company employees placed flowers at the scene of the murder.

Since his death, media have speculated that his murder may have been carried out by a crime syndicate.

© Japan Today

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

I was always surprised at how little attention this seemed to get from the police. I heard about his murder and never again, I just assumed it was yakuza related and the police didn't want to bother investigating it.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

RIP Gyoza King :(

2 ( +2 / -0 )

As a gyoza lover, this execution makes me so mad. I hope the person who did this heinous crime is locked away for a very long time. What a coward.

Rip Gyoza King!

4 ( +4 / -0 )

And I always had a theory, that a rival gyouza shop were behind this. I hope the police have investigated this possibility.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Looks like someone didn't pay their protection money.

3 ( +3 / -0 )

Cui bono, who benefits? I wonder if the police ever asked that question. They must have. They could not get around it. But whatever the police surmised they seem to have kept to themselves.

The article offers no clues. We are free to speculate, but speculation without evidence of motive goes no where.

We know is that the killer had a gun, which is uncommon in Japan. Takayuki Ohigashi was shot multiple times at close range. He was shot early in the morning. He was still alive when he was found. He died in hospital.

How did the killer get the gun? I assume that if want a gun badly enough you can get it. That the killer had yakuza connections is a strong possibility. It is safe to assume the killer was not a professional killer. He shot Takayuki Ohigashi multiple times and did not kill him. Takayuki Ohigashi could well had lived long enough to identify his killer if he knew him. Only it was early in morning and apparently only he and his killer were around, He was found at around 7 a.m. and was likely shot near that time.

What was Takayuki Ohigashi doing there so early in the morning? Was it that he liked to start early or was there something else? At any rate, his killer knew where and when to find him.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

The police sure need all the help they can get.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Since his death, media have speculated that his murder may have been carried out by a crime syndicate.

You don't say...

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Ah_soToday 10:13 pm JST

Since his death, media have speculated that his murder may have been carried out by a crime syndicate.

You don't say...

LOL.

According to previous unrelated articles, the police know ALL of the significant crime syndicate members and where to find them.

We (ordinary trash...erm I mean citizens) can be held without charge for days,

...yet no actual gangsters are held and made to squeal.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

