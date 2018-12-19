Police renew appeal for help over murder of 'gyoza king,' shot dead in Kyoto in 2013

Employees of Osho Food Service Co offer prayers at the site where company president Takayuki Ohigashii was was shot dead five years ago in Kyoto.

Police in Kyoto on Wednesday renewed their appeal for help from the public over the murder of the president of a gyoza restaurant chain who was shot dead five years ago.

Takayuki Ohigashi, 72, was found bleeding and unconscious in a parking lot in front of the headquarters of his company, Osho Food Service Co, at around 7 a.m. on Dec 19, 2013.

He was bleeding from at least three wounds, with spent cartridges left at the site, and died later in hospital.

Ohigashi was president of the Gyoza no Osho (King of Gyoza) chain, operating more than 650 restaurants throughout Japan, as well as a handful abroad. He was reputed to be a popular businessman who turned around the once-struggling restaurant chain.

On Wednesday morning, company employees placed flowers at the scene of the murder.

Since his death, media have speculated that his murder may have been carried out by a crime syndicate.

