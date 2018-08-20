Newsletter Signup Register / Login
This series of sketches show how Junya Hida might try to disguise himself. Photo: OSAKA POLICE DEPT
crime

Police reveal multiple composite sketches of fugitive

OSAKA

It has been one week since Junya Hida, 30, escaped from Tondabayashi police station in Osaka where he was being detained. Osaka police have released a number of composite sketches to help locate the fugitive who has been indicted on charges of rape, robbery and assault.

The sketches, which were made public on Sunday, show Hida in a variety of guises, such as wearing a hat or glasses, as police believe he has most likely tried to disguise his appearance, Fuji TV reported.

Hida fled the police station on Aug 12 after a meeting with his lawyer that evening. In the week since, police have been unable to obtain any reliable information as to his whereabouts.

According to the police, using a stolen motorbike, Hida committed four acts of purse-snatching between Aug 13 and Aug 15 in Habikino and Osaka, and is now believed to have at least 30,000 yen in cash.

He also threw a stolen smartphone into the back of a truck to lead police astray after they tracked it using its GPS.

About 3,000 police have been mobilized to search for Hida who is believed to be moving about, spending nights in garages or vacant houses.

3 Comments
The addition of surgical masks!, now that's helpful. I might have seen him 50 times today. It's a tough job to find out which Specticals wearing surgical masked youth might the serial rapist who pushed through a plastic screen and disappeared for two hours before the police realised! Good job.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Why are they using sketches? Isn't Japan supposed to be this technologically advanced nation of wonder? Where're the computer generated full color photo composites?

2 ( +2 / -0 )

Why not reveal a sketch of the stupid tatoo on his left leg? A rabbit with a machine that makes money... Mou kari makka?

1 ( +1 / -0 )

