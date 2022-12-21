Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Police search firms over selling N Korean clams as domestic products

1 Comment
TOKYO

Police on Wednesday searched dozens of firms across Japan over an alleged operation that imported freshwater clams from North Korea and sold them as products from elsewhere, investigative sources said.

They searched firms in Yamaguchi, Ibaraki, Saitama, and Fukuoka prefectures over suspicions they fraudulently labeled and sold the North Korean clams, in violation of the unfair competition prevention law, according to the sources.

Japanese government sanctions against North Korea ban all trade with the country.

The clams were allegedly sold as domestic products or Russian imports.

© KYODO

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

1 Comment
Login to comment

Police search firms over selling N Korean clams as domestic products

Those clam selling fishermen are miscreant criminals.

But repatriation of pachinko

profits to NKis fine by JGov.

Seems fishy.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Culture

Japanese Culture and Folklore in Persona 5

GaijinPot Blog

From Baths to Tea: 5 Ways to Use Yuzu to Survive Winter in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Speech Delays In Bilingual Kids

Savvy Tokyo

December Stocking Stuffers: GaijinPot Jobs in Japan Grab Bag Style!

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For December 19-25

Savvy Tokyo

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 47

GaijinPot Blog

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 48

GaijinPot Blog

How To Find A Foreign Baby Name That Also Works in Japanese

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

5 Japanese Movies About Rock Bands You Need To Watch Now

GaijinPot Blog

How To Choose the Best Online Tutoring Service in Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Christmas Cakes in Japan: An Affectionate History

Savvy Tokyo

What to Expect as an ALT in Japan

GaijinPot Blog