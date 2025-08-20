24-year-old woman stabbed to death in Kobe

Police are searching for a male suspect after a 24-year-old woman was fatally stabbed in a residential building in Kobe on Wednesday evening.

The police found Megumi Katayama bleeding outside an elevator on the building's sixth floor, where she lived, following an emergency call that a man and woman had been arguing inside an elevator and he was on top of her.

Katayama was later pronounced dead. She suffered multiple stab wounds to her torso and elsewhere, according to the police.

The police said a resident heard screams, and that a man in black who appeared to be in his 20s or 30s was spotted at the scene with a sharp object in his hand.

The attack occurred in an area of Kobe's Chuo Ward about 700 meters southeast of JR Sannomiya Station.

