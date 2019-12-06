Police search Hato Bus head office after fatal crash

Police in Tokyo on Friday night searched the head office of Hato Bus Co after a fatal crash in which a sightseeing bus rear-ended a limousine, killing the driver, a man in his 50s.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 6:35 p.m. Wednesday near the Tokyo metropolitan government building in Shinjuku Ward. The limousine was stopped at a red light when it was hit by the bus. The bus continued over a divider to the far side of the road before smashing into the pole, Kyodo News reported.

The bus was on a tour of Tokyo and had dropped off its passengers at a sushi restaurant just prior to the accident, Kyodo reported. The 37-year-old bus driver, Soichi Mori, was arrested on suspicion of reckless driving resulting in death.

Police said they searched the head office to gather information on the working hours of Hato’s bus drivers and said the company may also face a charge of reckless driving resulting in death.

