Police search home, question relatives of 11-year-old boy whose body was found on Monday

Kyoto Prefectural Police on Wednesday were questioning several relatives of 11-year-old Yuki Adachi, whose body was found on Monday after he went missing on March 23.

Police also searched the house and property where Adachi lived with his family in Nantan, Kyoto Prefecture, Kyodo News reported.

According to police and the school, Adachi's father said that he drove the boy to Sonobe Elementary School and dropped him off near the front gate at around 8 a.m. on March 23. However, Adachi did not attend school, and he was not seen on any security camera footage taken around the school.

His homeroom reacher marked him as absent.

The boy's body was found at around 4:45 p.m. Monday in a wooded area about two kilometers southwest of the school and about 10 kilometers from his home. An autopsy revealed the estimated time of death to be around late March, but the cause of death has not been established. There were reportedly no noticeable external injuries on the body nor were his clothes damaged.

Police said several questions have arisen regarding the case, including how the boy’s body, his rucksack and sneakers were found in separate locations. Police said the body was found in an area that had already been searched.

His rucksack was found three kilometers northwest of the school on March 29 and the sneakers were found six kilometers southwest of the school on Sunday.

© Japan Today