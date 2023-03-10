Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Police search Japan inn that rarely changed hot-spring bathwater

0 Comments
FUKUOKA

Police on Friday searched a century-old ryokan-style inn in southwestern Japan that had only changed its hot-spring bathwater twice a year, allowing legionella bacteria to proliferate beyond the allowable limit.

Daimaru Besso, the inn in Chikushino, Fukuoka Prefecture, is alleged to have falsely reported to the prefectural government that it had changed the bathwater in the proper manner and added chlorine, after an inspection in August last year found legionella at twice the limit.

An additional inspection in November found the bacteria level had skyrocketed to 3,700 times the limit, prompting the prefectural government to demand the inn rectify the situation. The prefecture filed a criminal complaint this week for suspected violations of the Public Bath Houses Act.

At a press conference late last month, Makoto Yamada, then head of the inn operator, admitted making a false report, saying, "I told my staff it was OK not to change the bathwater as fewer people were using it."

Yamada also admitted to instructing staff to falsify bathwater chlorination records submitted to a public health office despite knowing that doing so was against the law.

A local ordinance says recirculated bathwater that is used on a daily basis must be changed at least once a week.

The inn was founded in 1865 and its past guests include Emperor Hirohito, posthumously known as Emperor Showa, according to its website.

© KYODO

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

Want to Own a Car in Japan?

Auto Loans by Suruga Bank do not require permanent residency to apply. Let us support getting your first car loan here in Japan.

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Buying Randoseru: Japanese Elementary School Bag Guide

Savvy Tokyo

Last Minute Date Spot Ideas In and Around Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Sports

5 Popular Hobbies to Try in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

5 Ways to Sustainably Source English Books in Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Who’s Scared Of Yokai: 5 Weird Creatures From Japanese Folklore

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Tokyo Art Scene: An Anthology of Contemporary Art

Savvy Tokyo

Matsue Historic District

GaijinPot Travel

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 9

GaijinPot Blog

Everything You Need to Know About Being Paid to Leave Tokyo

GaijinPot Blog

5 Ramen Restaurants to Try in Fukuoka

GaijinPot Blog

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 8

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For March 6-12

Savvy Tokyo