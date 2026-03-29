Police search SDF base after officer's arrest over Chinese embassy entry

Police on Sunday searched a Japanese Ground Self-Defense Force base in the southwestern prefecture of Miyazaki in connection with an officer's alleged unlawful entry into the Chinese Embassy in Tokyo about a week before.
Kodai Murata, a 23-year-old second lieutenant based at the GSDF's Camp Ebino in Miyazaki Prefecture, was quoted as telling investigators he entered the embassy site Tuesday to "convey my opinions to the ambassador" and planned to kill himself to "surprise" them if rebuffed, according to Tokyo police.
The suspect has also suggested that he wanted China to refrain from making hard-line remarks toward Japan. No one was injured in the incident.
The incident occurred as relations between Japan and China have increasingly deteriorated following Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's remarks in November suggesting that an attack on Taiwan could prompt a response by Japan's Self-Defense Forces.
Murata was initially detained by embassy staff before he was arrested by police, with a knife believed to be his found in the bushes on the premises.
According to investigative sources, Murata has said that, after entering the embassy grounds, he "hid in shrubbery and called out to embassy staff."
Murata has said he left his garrison around Monday noon, before traveling to Tokyo by highway bus and bullet train, and staying at an internet cafe. He did some shopping after arriving at Roppongi Station in Tokyo about 90 minutes before breaking into the nearby embassy grounds, according to the sources.
The suspect appears to have entered by climbing over a wall with barbed wire, they said.
Murata, who joined the GSDF in March 2025, graduated from the officer candidate school in January this year and was assigned to Camp Ebino, according to the GSDF.© KYODO
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sakurasuki
There was a large demonstration that still related to that incident last week.
https://x.com/sarahnobara/status/2037833720141697363
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nlgUtwTFZ-A
Mark
What a deranged psycho!
Toshihiro
looking beyond that the young LT broke and entered a foreign entity, color me impressed by how he entered the embassy without much resistance. I'm always under the impression that embassies are heavily-surveilled and guarded, especially Chinese ones, particularly a Chinese embassy in a state it has political issues with.
Good luck on the police if they can manage to catch the LT, but consider the fact that the Chinese are notorious for blowing the tiniest of infractions out of proportion, especially with Japan, this is like pouring water onto boiling oil. I wonder how the Chinese media is spinning this on their end.
mii
This is very tragic, million young boys and girls are brain dead. Their enemy is not China, it is in Japan, at top.
David
A wonderful PR chance for Japan to portray its citizenship as anti-China. I guess it didn’t work. Agree?
mii
You are what you eat. If you read too many bad things about China, you become bad.