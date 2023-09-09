Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Police searching for man after woman's body found in hotel room

0 Comments
YOKOHAMA

Police in Yokohama said Saturday they are searching for a man who checked into a hotel with a woman whose body was found in a hotel room closet on Thursday.

The hotel is located in Kohoku Ward, about 700 meters west of Shin-Yokohama Station.

Police said the woman, whose name and age haven't been released yet, checked into the hotel on Wednesday, Kyodo News reported. Hotel staff said a man was with her when she checked in. He was seen leaving the hotel by himself earlier on Thursday.

When the woman failed to check out of the hotel on Thursday afternoon, a hotel employee went to the room and found the body in a closet at around 6:20 p.m.

Police said the woman had bruises on her face and that an autopsy on Friday revealed the cause of death as spinal cord damage.

Police said they are examining surveillance camera footage taken outside the hotel to try and identify the man who was with the woman.

© Japan Today

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

A Cash and Debit Card all in one!

Open an account online today, No annual fee required!

Learn More

0 Comments
Login to comment

This demonic bloke is in a lot of trouble now isn’t he.

No doubt he will claim he can’t remember what he did that day.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Ghosts, Human Sacrifice and the Entrance to the Underworld: 5 Spooky Sights in Shimane Prefecture

GaijinPot Blog

You’re Not Ready For Earthquakes in Japan – Preparation Guide

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

5 Ways to Discover Traditional Okinawa Culture

GaijinPot Blog

Fumon-in Temple

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

Grow Your Own Japanese Herbs and Spices

Savvy Tokyo

Hinode Park

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

How to be a K-Pop Fan in Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for Sep. 4 – 10

Savvy Tokyo

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 34

GaijinPot Blog

Events

GaijinPot Meet: September Karaoke Party

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Kyushu Ceramics: Discover the Beauty and History of Japanese Porcelain

GaijinPot Blog

Nagasaki Chinatown

GaijinPot Travel