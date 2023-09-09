Police searching for man after woman's body found in hotel room

Police in Yokohama said Saturday they are searching for a man who checked into a hotel with a woman whose body was found in a hotel room closet on Thursday.

The hotel is located in Kohoku Ward, about 700 meters west of Shin-Yokohama Station.

Police said the woman, whose name and age haven't been released yet, checked into the hotel on Wednesday, Kyodo News reported. Hotel staff said a man was with her when she checked in. He was seen leaving the hotel by himself earlier on Thursday.

When the woman failed to check out of the hotel on Thursday afternoon, a hotel employee went to the room and found the body in a closet at around 6:20 p.m.

Police said the woman had bruises on her face and that an autopsy on Friday revealed the cause of death as spinal cord damage.

Police said they are examining surveillance camera footage taken outside the hotel to try and identify the man who was with the woman.

© Japan Today