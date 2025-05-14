Police seek driver of SUV that plowed into children in Saitama Prefecture

Police on Thursday were looking for the driver of a car that plowed into a group of elementary school children on Wednesday afternoon, seriously injuring four of them, in Misato City, Saitama Prefecture.

The incident occurred at around 4 p.m. in a residential area about one kilometer north of Misato-Chuo Station on the Tsukuba Express Line, NHK reported.

According to police, an SUV with a Kawaguchi license plate, crashed into a line of about 10 elementary school students, all sixth graders who were on their way home from school. Four boys were seriously injured, including one who suffered a broken leg.

Footage from a dashcam in another car showed two men getting out of the SUV to check on the children, then getting back in their car and driving away as people gathered.

Street surveillance camera footage shows the SUV driving along narrow roads away from the scene, making repeated right and left turns.

© Japan Today