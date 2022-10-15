Police seek public help over unsolved murder of 7-year-old girl in 2007

A poster asks for information from the public concerning the murder of Yuzuki Unose in 2007, offering a 3 million yen reward.

Police in Kakogawa, Hyogo Prefecture, have appealed to the public for help in solving the murder of a seven-year-old girl in 2007.

Police and the victim’s relatives distributed leaflets to commuters outside JR Kakogawa Station on Friday and Saturday, asking anyone with any information on the murder of Yuzuki Unose to come forward, local media reported.

Unose was fatally stabbed outside her home at around 6 p.m. on Oct 16, 2007, after riding her bike home from school. A man seen loitering outside her home that day is wanted for questioning. The child told ambulance personnel that a man she didn’t know had stabbed her. She died later that night in hospital from knife wounds to her chest.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Kakogawa police at 079-427-0110.

