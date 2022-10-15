Newsletter Signup Register / Login
A poster asks for information from the public concerning the murder of Yuzuki Unose in 2007, offering a 3 million yen reward. Photo: Kakogawa City police handout
crime

Police seek public help over unsolved murder of 7-year-old girl in 2007

0 Comments
HYOGO

Police in Kakogawa, Hyogo Prefecture, have appealed to the public for help in solving the murder of a seven-year-old girl in 2007.

Police and the victim’s relatives distributed leaflets to commuters outside JR Kakogawa Station on Friday and Saturday, asking anyone with any information on the murder of Yuzuki Unose to come forward, local media reported. 

Unose was fatally stabbed outside her home at around 6 p.m. on Oct 16, 2007, after riding her bike home from school. A man seen loitering outside her home that day is wanted for questioning. The child told ambulance personnel that a man she didn’t know had stabbed her. She died later that night in hospital from knife wounds to her chest.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Kakogawa police at 079-427-0110.

© Japan Today

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Travel

A Road Trip to Yamaguchi: Discover the South of the Chugoku Region

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For October 10-16

Savvy Tokyo

Tokyo’s Top Choices for Autumn & Halloween Afternoon Teas 2022

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Away Games: Ranking Every Pro Baseball Stadium in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Follow the Blue Line: Five Must-Ride National Cycling Routes in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Gotemba

GaijinPot Travel

5 Charming Tokyo Shopping Streets For a Taste of Local Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

5 Great Places to Go Glamping in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Where to Find Good Jamaican Jerk Dishes in Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Art & Culture

Tokyo Art Scene: Looking In, Looking Out

Savvy Tokyo

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 38

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

5 Kansai Adventures to Try This Autumn in Japan

GaijinPot Blog