A poster asks for information from the public concerning the murder of Yuzuki Unose in 2007, offering a 3 million yen reward. Photo: Kakogawa City police handout
crime

Police seek public help over unsolved murder of 7-year-old girl in 2007

HYOGO

Police in Kakogawa, Hyogo Prefecture, have appealed to the public for help in solving the murder of a seven-year-old girl in 2007.

Police, the victim’s relatives and about 10 friends distributed leaflets to commuters outside JR Befu Station on Monday, asking anyone with any information on the murder of Yuzuki Unose to come forward, local media reported.

Unose was fatally stabbed outside her home at around 6 p.m. on Oct 16, 2007, after riding her bike home from school. A man was seen loitering outside her home that day but he has never been found.

The child told ambulance personnel that a man she didn’t know had stabbed her. She died later that night in hospital from knife wounds to her chest.

Police said they have followed up on 560 leads but nothing tangible has resulted.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Kakogawa police at 079-427-0110.

