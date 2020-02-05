Police shoot at vehicle after driver takes off during questioning

A police officer fired two shots at a car that drove away after the driver was questioned in Tsukuba, Ibaraki Prefecture, on Tuesday.

According to police, they received a call at around 2:25 p.m. from a local resident, saying that a car had been parked along a municipal road with its lights on since early Tuesday morning, Sankei Shimbun reported. At 3:40 p.m., a police patrol responded to the call and a 33-year-old sergeant approached the car to question the driver seated inside.

Police said the driver appeared to be in his 40s to 50s. After a few minutes of questioning, the man drove off, hitting another police officer, 35. The first officer drew his gun and fired twice, once in the air has a warning, and the second into the front right side of the fleeing vehicle.

© Japan Today