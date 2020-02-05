Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Police shoot at vehicle after driver takes off during questioning

TSUKUBA, Ibaraki

A police officer fired two shots at a car that drove away after the driver was questioned in Tsukuba, Ibaraki Prefecture, on Tuesday.

According to police, they received a call at around 2:25 p.m. from a local resident, saying that a car had been parked along a municipal road with its lights on since early Tuesday morning, Sankei Shimbun reported. At 3:40 p.m., a police patrol responded to the call and a 33-year-old sergeant approached the car to question the driver seated inside. 

Police said the driver appeared to be in his 40s to 50s. After a few minutes of questioning, the man drove off, hitting another police officer, 35. The first officer drew his gun and fired twice, once in the air has a warning, and the second into the front right side of the fleeing vehicle.

Has a warning?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

If he hadn't already hit a police officer I wouldn't think the shots were Justified

1 ( +1 / -0 )

police often travel in twos one should have drone ready if suspects flee, too many bystanders have been victimized by cops chasing fleers

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

Also sounds like the car may have been heading towards them. Totally justified to fire at the car. Shooting into the air is stupid though. It served no purpose and that bullet is coming down somewhere.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

Police revolvers in japan do not carry six rounds. The first chamber is empty, the second chamber is a blank firing round just for noise, 3,4,5,6 are the only chambers with an actual bullet.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

