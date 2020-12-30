Police shoot knife-wielding man before arresting him

Police shot a man threatening them with a knife at his apartment in Kasama, Ibaraki Prefecture, on Wednesday.

Police said the incident occurred at 5:15 a.m., Fuji TV reported. Police were responding to a 110 call about a loud argument coming from the apartment of Kazuki Ikeda, a construction worker.

When police arrived, Ikeda and another man were fighting at the entrance to the apartment. Ikeda then advanced and threatened police with a kitchen knife, despite being warned to drop it. One officer fired two shots at Ikeda, hitting him in the right side and thigh. Ikeda was taken to hospital where doctors said his wounds were not life-threatening. The man Ikeda was quarreling with was not injured.

Police said Ikeda, who was drunk at the time, will be arrested on suspicion of interfering with police in the performance of their duty.

