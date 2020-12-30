Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Police shoot knife-wielding man before arresting him

3 Comments
IBARAKI

Police shot a man threatening them with a knife at his apartment in Kasama, Ibaraki Prefecture, on Wednesday.

Police said the incident occurred at 5:15 a.m., Fuji TV reported. Police were responding to a 110 call about a loud argument coming from the apartment of Kazuki Ikeda, a construction worker.

When police arrived, Ikeda and another man were fighting at the entrance to the apartment. Ikeda then advanced and threatened police with a kitchen knife, despite being warned to drop it. One officer fired two shots at Ikeda, hitting him in the right side and thigh. Ikeda was taken to hospital where doctors said his wounds were not life-threatening. The man Ikeda was quarreling with was not injured.

Police said Ikeda, who was drunk at the time, will be arrested on suspicion of interfering with police in the performance of their duty.

© Japan Today

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

3 Comments
Login to comment

Shot the suspect in the thigh? Only fired twice? Lucky for him that the officer never received any training in the U.S.

0 ( +1 / -1 )

I once read that Japanese police who shoot and injure/kill someone are so traumatized many have counseling for years and usually leave the force. Such a different mindset to US cops

2 ( +2 / -0 )

Don’t ever drink with a knife in your hand. Better use a beer glass. lol

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

Good on them for tagging him, he’s clearly a danger

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Health & Beauty

Our Favourite Beauty Products 2020: What We Found Out

Savvy Tokyo

Careers

The Best Of Savvy Tokyo For 2020

Savvy Tokyo

Families

Raising A Child In Japan: The Three-Year Health Check

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Japanese New Year Traditions: 10 Ways to Celebrate Like a Local

GaijinPot Blog

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 52

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

A Grand Tour of the Mitsuboshi Kaidou, Japan’s ‘Three-Star Road’

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #111: Goodbye 2020, Hello 2021!

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This New Year: Tokyo Area Events For Dec 28, 2020-Jan 3, 2021

Savvy Tokyo

Tochigi

GaijinPot Travel

Apartments to Rent for Less Than ¥100,000 in Adachi—December 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Miyagi

GaijinPot Travel

Seasonal Trends

Fukubukuro Favourites For 2021

Savvy Tokyo