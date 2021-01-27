Police shoot knife-wielding man outside Yokohama apartment

Police shot a 63-year-old man who attacked them with a knife outside an apartment in Yokohama on Tuesday.

Police said they received a call at around 7 a.m. on Tuesday about a suspicious man lurking in the corridor on the third floor of an apartment building in Kohoku Ward, Fuji TV reported. Four officers went to the building where they confronted the man who was brandishing a knife.

When police ordered him to drop the knife, he lunged at them, slashing one officer above his left eye. Another officer shot the man in the thigh.

Police said the man, identified as Yoshifumi Ogawa, was taken to hospital and treated for his wound which doctors said is not life-threatening.

Police said Ogawa will be charged with obstructing police officers in the line of duty and violating the firearms and sword control law.

No other details have been released as to why Ogawa was in the apartment building.

