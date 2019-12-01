Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Police step up campaign against drunk driving for party season

TOKYO

The National Police Agency over the weekend stepped up its campaign nationwide against drunk driving ahead of the party season in December.

In Tokyo, from late Saturday night until 6 a.m. Sunday, police conducted checks on drivers at 108 locations, including Shibuya, Roppongi, Shinjuku and at entrances to expressways.

Many companies have Christmas and year-end parties (bonenkai), and police are anxious to ensure there are no traffic accident fatalities.

Police will also boost their presence at 12 of Tokyo’s busiest train stations to prevent fights and accidents involving drunken commuters. Police said that in recent years, there has been an escalation in violence and accidents at stations such as Shinjuku, Tokyo, Shibuya, Roppongi, Ikebukuro and Ueno. According to police, most of the incidents involve binge drinkers and occur between 10 p.m. and 1 a.m.

There is no excuses for drinking alcohol and driving. Taxis available everywhere. Cant afford a taxi? Drink at home or izakaya near your house. Anyone caught drink driving should be in prison for 20 years, minimum. Simple as that.

-3 ( +0 / -3 )

