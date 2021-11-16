Police step up patrols at train stations

Police have stepped at patrols at a number of busy train stations around Japan following a series of attacks on trains and station premises over the past few months.

Police officers and security dogs have been deployed at major stations such as Tokyo, Shibuya, Shinjuku, Yokohama and Shin-Osaka.

More officers have also been assigned to platforms at subway stations.

The increased security was implemented after a man was arrested on suspicion of attempting to start a fire on a shinkansen (bullet train) from Hiroshima bound for Kagoshima-Chuo Station last week. That followed an Oct 31 incident in which a man wearing a costume reminiscent of Batman villain the Joker injured 17 people, including one seriously, during the attack on a Keio Line train in Tokyo.

In August, a man stabbed and slashed 10 passengers on an Odakyu Electric Railway commuter train in the capital's Setagaya Ward.

