Police officers and a security dog patrol JR Shin-Osaka Station in Osaka on Tuesday. Photo: KYODO
Police step up patrols at train stations

TOKYO

Police have stepped at patrols at a number of busy train stations around Japan following a series of attacks on trains and station premises over the past few months.

Police officers and security dogs have been deployed at major stations such as Tokyo, Shibuya, Shinjuku, Yokohama and Shin-Osaka.

More officers have also been assigned to platforms at subway stations.

The increased security was implemented after a man was arrested on suspicion of attempting to start a fire on a shinkansen (bullet train) from Hiroshima bound for Kagoshima-Chuo Station last week. That followed an Oct 31 incident in which a man wearing a costume reminiscent of Batman villain the Joker injured 17 people, including one seriously, during the attack on a Keio Line train in Tokyo.

In August, a man stabbed and slashed 10 passengers on an Odakyu Electric Railway commuter train in the capital's Setagaya Ward.

Past due. Hope they have enough coverage.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

will they do it forever ?

3 ( +3 / -0 )

An APB had been put out for anyone dressed like The Joker

1 ( +2 / -1 )

I guess the Joker is their training video.

1 ( +2 / -1 )

It seems so futile to amp up security on trains because one weirdo dressed up in a costume tried to cause trouble and couldn’t even kill anyone, why don’t they increase security in old peoples homes and manga headquarters too? Those places suffered far worse crimes.

1 ( +2 / -1 )

I feel more secure if they actually post at least 1 police officer inside the trains and not just within the station itself. Attack did happen inside the trains itself. Personally i think they should train a few undercover ones and put them in certain spots. Kinda like sky marshal in some airlines.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

I guess the Joker is their training video.

They might do that but I would say they are just doing nothing most of their time except just patrolling around and checking residence card and asking detailed question to foreigners.

Personally i think they should train a few undercover ones and put them in certain spots. Kinda like sky marshal in some airlines.

Even if they do that inside train it will take their personnel, it's not only happen in Tokyo area.

https://japantoday.com/category/crime/woman-injured-in-knife-attack-at-japan's-fukushima-station

2 ( +2 / -0 )

whack-a-mole

1 ( +1 / -0 )

A safety officer with adequate training to be stationed in each carriage provided by the transport company you purchased your train ticket with.

By law the transportation company should be required to provide a safety environment for its customers and not rely on local law enforcement.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

If Japan could encourage more first responders training among the younger generation that could potentially help to stop the rising of violent crimes .

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Looking more and more like China every day

> I guess the Joker is their training video.

exactly!

They might do that but I would say they are just doing nothing most of their time except just patrolling around and checking residence card and asking detailed question to foreigners.

exactly. Just another excuse to harass the foreign community. "We heard someone here was dressed like the Joker so we are checking all foreigners" or some garbage like that.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

