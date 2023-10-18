Police stop car driving ‘suspiciously’ and find woman’s body in back seat

Police in Kaminokawa, Tochigi Prefecture, have arrested a 28-year-old unemployed man after the body of a woman was found in a car that he was driving.

Police said a patrol car noticed the vehicle moving in a “suspicious” manner, without specifying how, at around 3:15 a.m. Thursday, Kyodo News reported. When police stopped the car, they saw the body of a woman in the back seat.

The man driving the car, Tatsuya Yasuzumi, is from Kumagaya in Saitama Prefecture, police said. The car was rented.

Police said the woman, who appeared to be in her late teens, was fully clothed and that there were no external signs of injury on the body. An autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause of death.

Police said Yasuzumi has remained silent as to the woman’s identity and cause of death.

