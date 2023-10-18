Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Police stop car driving ‘suspiciously’ and find woman’s body in back seat

2 Comments
TOCHIGI

Police in Kaminokawa, Tochigi Prefecture, have arrested a 28-year-old unemployed man after the body of a woman was found in a car that he was driving.

Police said a patrol car noticed the vehicle moving in a “suspicious” manner, without specifying how, at around 3:15 a.m. Thursday, Kyodo News reported. When police stopped the car, they saw the body of a woman in the back seat.

The man driving the car, Tatsuya Yasuzumi, is from Kumagaya in Saitama Prefecture, police said. The car was rented.

Police said the woman, who appeared to be in her late teens, was fully clothed and that there were no external signs of injury on the body. An autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause of death.

Police said Yasuzumi has remained silent as to the woman’s identity and cause of death.

© Japan Today

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

A Cash and Debit Card all in one!

Open an account online today, No annual fee required!

Learn More

2 Comments
Login to comment

Another sick pedo I’m sure he raped

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Difficult to know if this was result of sharp police instincts, stopping people as a routine or blind luck, but at least the criminal was caught and the family and friends of the victim can get some closure. If Yasuzumi went undisturbed it may have plenty of chance to dispose of the body in a way that made its discovery very difficult or even impossible.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

CrossFit Business Owner Violet Pacileo

Savvy Tokyo

Okinawa Churaumi Aquarium

GaijinPot Travel

The Best Autumn Leaf Viewing Spots in Tottori

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

10 Japanese Literature Books For Your Autumn Reading List

Savvy Tokyo

Five Famous Types of Japanese Sweet Potatoes

GaijinPot Blog

5 Essential Factors for Choosing a Boarding School

Savvy Tokyo

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for Oct. 16 – 22

Savvy Tokyo

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 39

GaijinPot Blog

How To Exchange Business Cards in Japan – Meishi Koukan

GaijinPot Blog

Ski and Travel Jobs in Japan: A Winter Wonderland Adventure

GaijinPot Blog

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 40

GaijinPot Blog

Suizenji Jojuen Garden

GaijinPot Travel