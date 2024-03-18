Police to strengthen anti-stalking measures

In order to strengthen countermeasures against stalking, the National Police Agency has announced that it will contact all perpetrators who are currently under restraining orders and those who have been issued warnings under the Stalking Control Act, to assess their current situation, and introduce them to psychological treatment, if necessary.

In recent years, stalking cases have increases nationwide in Japan. Nationwide police consultations involving stalking have hovered around 20,000, Kyodo News reported. In 2021, 1,671 prohibition orders against stalkers were issued -- a record high.

In January 2020, an incident occurred in Fukuoka City in which a woman was stabbed to death by her ex-boyfriend, who had received a restraining order. The woman's murder prompted a call for tougher anti-stalking measures.

The National Police Agency has asked police departments to contact anyone under restraining order by phone, personal visit or summons. The frequency will be determined by prefectural police.

As of the end of December last year, a survey conducted by police in 10 prefectures found that of the 396 cases in which restraining orders had been issued, 177 had been contacted. Of these, two persons were subsequently arrested for violating the order, while one was in prison for another offense.

