Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Police to strengthen anti-stalking measures

0 Comments
TOKYO

In order to strengthen countermeasures against stalking, the National Police Agency has announced that it will contact all perpetrators who are currently under restraining orders and those who have been issued warnings under the Stalking Control Act, to assess their current situation, and introduce them to psychological treatment, if necessary.

In recent years, stalking cases have increases nationwide in Japan. Nationwide police consultations involving stalking have hovered around 20,000, Kyodo News reported. In 2021, 1,671 prohibition orders against stalkers were issued -- a record high.

In January 2020, an incident occurred in Fukuoka City in which a woman was stabbed to death by her ex-boyfriend, who had received a restraining order. The woman's murder prompted a call for tougher anti-stalking measures.

The National Police Agency has asked police departments to contact anyone under restraining order by phone, personal visit or summons. The frequency will be determined by prefectural police.

As of the end of December last year, a survey conducted by police in 10 prefectures found that of the 396 cases in which restraining orders had been issued, 177 had been contacted. Of these, two persons were subsequently arrested for violating the order, while one was in prison for another offense.

© Japan Today

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

A Survey on Your Travel Experiences in Japan

Take the survey for a chance to get one of 200 gift cards!

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Lifestyle

Coping With White Day’s Emotional Toll in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Manazuru

GaijinPot Travel

100 Yen Shop Must Haves For Cherry Blossom Viewing 2024

Savvy Tokyo

Tenkaiho

GaijinPot Travel

Hanami Handbook: Celebrating Cherry Blossom Season in Japan 2024

Savvy Tokyo

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 10

GaijinPot Blog

Kyushu Natural Animal Park African Safari

GaijinPot Travel

You Should Learn These Basic Japanese Job Interview Questions

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

10 Artsy and Creative Chocolates in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Top 10 Nighttime Sakura Spots in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

The 10 Best Things to do in Shibuya

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for Mar. 18 – 24, 2024

Savvy Tokyo