Police to void 2,716 traffic violations, refund fines over misconduct

Kanagawa prefectural police said Friday they will void 2,716 traffic violations and refund approximately 34.57 million yen ($223,000) in fines after it was discovered officers from a traffic police unit falsified information on tickets and in reports.

Cases involving a male sergeant in his 40s and six officers in his squad were referred to prosecutors on charges of creating and using false official documents, including by recording inaccurate details on "blue" traffic tickets.

The prefectural police and the National Police Agency have decided to discipline 24 individuals, including retired officers, with the sergeant to be dismissed.

The Kanagawa police set up a 290-member team on Friday to address the misconduct, with those affected to be informed individually about the nullification of their violations. As of January, people in 38 prefectures were affected.

The National Police Agency will also establish a team to inspect and guide traffic enforcement practices at police headquarters across the country to prevent a recurrence.

According to the prefectural police, nearly all of the cases of misconduct occurred between March 2022 and September 2024.

The matter came to light after an individual who received a ticket in August 2024 consulted the police. Investigators concluded that six other officers in the same squad were involved in the misconduct, strongly influenced by the sergeant who had extensive experience in traffic enforcement.

In speeding cases, officers are required to maintain a certain distance while pursuing a vehicle, but the sergeant and officers allegedly wrote longer pursuit distances on tickets.

In cases in which drivers deny wrongdoing, officers are required to revisit the scene with other officers to prepare on-site inspection reports. The sergeant and officers in question allegedly failed to do so and instead signed off on reports based on sketches using past enforcement diagrams and online maps.

The sergeant was quoted as saying he "wanted to crack down on as many cases as possible to prevent accidents and thought time spent on on-site inspections could be better used for enforcement."

The prefectural police said they will consult with relevant bodies on how to handle cases in which individuals who denied violating the law were subjected to criminal proceedings and found guilty.

