crime

Police trying to identify victim after dismembered body parts found in two suitcases

WAKAYAMA

Police in Wakayama city are trying to identify a woman whose dismembered body parts were found in two suitcases this week.

The grisly discovery was made at around 5:30 p.m. on Jan 18 after a local workman contacted police to say that a car had been parked at the same spot beside the Kino River since early morning. Local media reported that police found a black suitcase containing human body parts in the trunk of the car which was rented. Another red case was found floating in the river nearby. It also contained body parts.

Earlier in the day, the body of a man was found floating in the river about 2.5 kilometers downstream from where the red case was found. Police identified the man, who was in his 50s, as the driver of the car from his driver’s license which he left in the vehicle.

Police said Friday that a forensic examination revealed the body parts belonged to a woman in her late 20s to early 40s and that she had died sometime on Jan 17.

Police said they have not yet been able to identify the woman nor her relationship to the man whose name hasn’t been released. Surveillance camera footage taken at around 10:30 p.m. on Jan 17 showed the car, driving along a road toward the spot where it was found parked the next day.

© Japan Today

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

