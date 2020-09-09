Police trying to identify woman whose body was found in gutter in Kumamoto

Police in Kumamoto city are trying to identify a woman whose body was found in a gutter beside a road on Monday.

An autopsy Tuesday revealed that the cause of death was asphyxiation by strangulation, Fuji TV reported. Police said the body, lying face-up, was found at around 9:10 a.m. in Chuo Ward. The gutter is approximately two meters wide and one meter in height. No water was flowing through it at the time.

Police said the woman was in her 30s to 40s, about 170 centimeters tall and weighed around 60 kilograms. She was wearing a gray cardigan, a light blue shirt and black pants.

Furthermore, there was no cell phone, wallet, or personal belongings or any means of ID on the body.

