crime

Policeman stabbed in Osaka regains consciousness

OSAKA

A police officer who was attacked by a knife-wielding man in Osaka Prefecture last weekend and had his handgun stolen by him, has regained consciousness, an investigative source said Friday.

Suzunosuke Kose, 26, suffered at least seven stab wounds -- one of them piercing his heart -- when he was allegedly attacked by 33-year-old Yujiro Iimori on Sunday, at a police box in the city of Suita.

Iimori was arrested Monday on attempted murder and robbery charges, and sent to prosecutors the next day.

Earlier Friday, police searched the suspect's home in Tokyo's Shinagawa Ward and took a laptop, the source said.

The suspect had the police officer's gun when he was arrested but has denied the charges, other police sources have said.

© KYODO

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

