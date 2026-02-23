Pop group XG producer, 3 others nabbed over alleged cocaine possession

A producer for the Japanese all-female music group XG and three other men were arrested Monday on suspicion of possessing cocaine at a hotel in central Japan, investigative sources said.

The four are producer Simon, 39, whose real name is Junho Sakai, two employees of Avex Management Inc, and Michael Chung Kim, 39, who describes himself as a music producer at XGALX, the entertainment production company to which XG belongs.

They were arrested on suspicion of possessing a pouch of cocaine in a hotel room in Aichi Prefecture at around 12:20 a.m., according to the sources. One of the two Avex employees was identified as Noritoshi Yanagawa, 51.

Police are also investigating additional pouches found in the hotel room that appeared to contain cocaine and dried cannabis, according to the sources.

Sakai serves as chief executive officer of XGALX, which he established in 2017, before the seven-member group XG was formed in 2022, according to the company's website.

© KYODO