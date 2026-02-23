Pop group XG producer, 3 others nabbed over alleged cocaine possession

A producer for the Japanese all-female music group XG and three other men were arrested Monday on suspicion of possessing cocaine at a hotel in central Japan, investigative sources said.
The four are producer Simon, 39, whose real name is Junho Sakai, two employees of Avex Management Inc, and Michael Chung Kim, 39, who describes himself as a music producer at XGALX, the entertainment production company to which XG belongs.
They were arrested on suspicion of possessing a pouch of cocaine in a hotel room in Aichi Prefecture at around 12:20 a.m., according to the sources. One of the two Avex employees was identified as Noritoshi Yanagawa, 51.
Police are also investigating additional pouches found in the hotel room that appeared to contain cocaine and dried cannabis, according to the sources.
Sakai serves as chief executive officer of XGALX, which he established in 2017, before the seven-member group XG was formed in 2022, according to the company's website.© KYODO
4 Comments
WA4TKG
There goes your easy life
Gaijinjland
Are the police tipped off or something? I knew a bunch of Lehman guys from back in the day who would do the same thing every weekend.
WoodyLee
Here is a SAD reality, a friend once told me ""Artists must get High in order to get creative"" they have to leave the real world and it's problems in order to create Happiness and joy.
Now that can be accomplished in may ways but the bottom line is gotta get to heaven in order to create Happiness.
Maurice Batie
9 times outta 10 the police are not stopping them on the streets. The police only patrol areas where they know there potentially dubious individuals in that area, so somebody had to snitch. There are a lot of "voluntary informants" in Japan. I guess they feel like it's their duty to society. Could also be out of jealousy.