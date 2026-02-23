 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Pop group XG producer, 3 others nabbed over alleged cocaine possession

4 Comments
TOKYO

A producer for the Japanese all-female music group XG and three other men were arrested Monday on suspicion of possessing cocaine at a hotel in central Japan, investigative sources said.

The four are producer Simon, 39, whose real name is Junho Sakai, two employees of Avex Management Inc, and Michael Chung Kim, 39, who describes himself as a music producer at XGALX, the entertainment production company to which XG belongs.

They were arrested on suspicion of possessing a pouch of cocaine in a hotel room in Aichi Prefecture at around 12:20 a.m., according to the sources. One of the two Avex employees was identified as Noritoshi Yanagawa, 51.

Police are also investigating additional pouches found in the hotel room that appeared to contain cocaine and dried cannabis, according to the sources.

Sakai serves as chief executive officer of XGALX, which he established in 2017, before the seven-member group XG was formed in 2022, according to the company's website.

© KYODO

©2026 GPlusMedia Inc.

Award-winning mattress from Germany, designed for better sleep

Experience advanced hybrid design combining spring support and foam layers for deep rest, suited to Japan’s climate. Now on New Life Sale up to 50% off—plus an extra 10% with code TODAY10.

View More

4 Comments
Login to comment

There goes your easy life

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Are the police tipped off or something? I knew a bunch of Lehman guys from back in the day who would do the same thing every weekend.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Here is a SAD reality, a friend once told me ""Artists must get High in order to get creative"" they have to leave the real world and it's problems in order to create Happiness and joy.

Now that can be accomplished in may ways but the bottom line is gotta get to heaven in order to create Happiness.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

9 times outta 10 the police are not stopping them on the streets. The police only patrol areas where they know there potentially dubious individuals in that area, so somebody had to snitch. There are a lot of "voluntary informants" in Japan. I guess they feel like it's their duty to society. Could also be out of jealousy.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Crime

10 Dangerous Things You Shouldn’t Do in Japan (And Why)

GaijinPot Blog