Portuguese arrested for drug smuggling after swallowing 69 capsules

Police said Wednesday they have arrested a Portuguese man after he allegedly attempted to smuggle stimulants to Japan from Germany by swallowing 69 capsules containing them.

Investigators recovered 673 grams of stimulants with a street value of 40 million yen ($370,000) from inside Aurelio Marco Andrade, who was arrested on Monday. Each capsule was 4 to 5 centimeters long.

The 42-year-old was arrested on suspicion of trying to smuggle 9.76 grams of stimulants -- equivalent to one capsule -- between Frankfurt airport and Tokyo's Haneda airport last Thursday.

Police said they obtained a warrant to recover the capsules after he refused a customs inspection at Haneda, and took him for a CT scan in hospital, which detected the capsules. These were later recovered following his toilet visits over the following days.

The suspect has made no comment, police said.

