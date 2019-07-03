Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Portuguese arrested for drug smuggling after swallowing 69 capsules

0 Comments
TOKYO

Police said Wednesday they have arrested a Portuguese man after he allegedly attempted to smuggle stimulants to Japan from Germany by swallowing 69 capsules containing them.

Investigators recovered 673 grams of stimulants with a street value of 40 million yen ($370,000) from inside Aurelio Marco Andrade, who was arrested on Monday. Each capsule was 4 to 5 centimeters long.

The 42-year-old was arrested on suspicion of trying to smuggle 9.76 grams of stimulants -- equivalent to one capsule -- between Frankfurt airport and Tokyo's Haneda airport last Thursday.

Police said they obtained a warrant to recover the capsules after he refused a customs inspection at Haneda, and took him for a CT scan in hospital, which detected the capsules. These were later recovered following his toilet visits over the following days.

The suspect has made no comment, police said.

© KYODO

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

Get a free drink!

MOULiN

2019 Top Jobs in Japan Week 27

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For July 6-7

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

10 Things I Learned From Climbing Mt. Fuji

Savvy Tokyo

Japanese Words for Weddings

GaijinPot Blog

Health & Beauty

12 Products To Help You Stay Fresh And UV-Protected This Summer

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free drink!

Café Etranger Narad

Tweet of the Week #37: Netflix’s Neon Genesis Evangelion Subtitles Stink

GaijinPot Blog

LGBT

Shinjuku Dialogue

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a free drink while you’re in Osaka!

GARB weeks

Offer

Get a free drink while you’re in Kyoto!

Slow Jet Coffee Kodai-ji

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon