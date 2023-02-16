Post office in Saitama Prefecture robbed by man with knife; 2 injured

A post office in Saitama Prefecture was robbed at knifepoint on Thursday by a man who fled on foot with around 50,000 yen, police said.

Two post office workers were injured, including a man who was slashed in the face, according to local authorities. No customers were reported to have been harmed in the incident.

The robber, who was reported to have been wearing a hood, entered Kawaguchi Namiki Post Office around 1:40 p.m. before demanding that a teller give him money, according to police.

The man who sustained a cut to his face was taken to hospital along with the other wounded staff member, a woman who had minor injuries. Both were conscious.

