Postmaster arrested for allegedly raping two 13-year-old girls

A postmaster has been arrested for allegedly raping two 13-year-old girls in July last year, police said Wednesday.

Tsugunori Murota, 58, is suspected of having sex with the two girls without consent at a hotel in Gifu Prefecture, on July 22. Murota has admitted to the allegations.

According to the police, Murota, who heads a post office in Akashi, Hyogo Prefecture, allegedly contacted one of the girls through a social networking site in mid-July 2023.

